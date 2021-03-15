Vanguard suspends plans to launch mutual-fund business in China - WSJ

March 15 (Reuters) - Top mutual fund manager Vanguard Group has suspended plans to launch a mutual-fund business in China and its shift will lead to a small number of jobs being eliminated, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

