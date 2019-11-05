Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

Inogen, Inc (Symbol: INGN), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,402,830 worth of INGN, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INGN:

INGN — last trade: $57.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/15/2019 Heath Lukatch Director 2,000 $43.01 $86,020 09/04/2019 Loren L. McFarland Director 1,000 $42.93 $42,931

And SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), the #92 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,182,258 worth of SM, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SM is detailed in the table below:

SM — last trade: $9.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2019 Javan D. Ottoson President & CEO 5,000 $14.63 $73,150 05/29/2019 Herbert S. Vogel EVP - Operations 2,000 $12.41 $24,813 05/24/2019 David W. Copeland EVP and General Counsel 10,000 $12.71 $127,121

