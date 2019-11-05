Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

Inogen, Inc (Symbol: INGN), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,402,830 worth of INGN, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INGN:
INGN — last trade: $57.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2019
|Heath Lukatch
|Director
|2,000
|$43.01
|$86,020
|09/04/2019
|Loren L. McFarland
|Director
|1,000
|$42.93
|$42,931
And SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), the #92 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,182,258 worth of SM, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SM is detailed in the table below:
SM — last trade: $9.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Javan D. Ottoson
|President & CEO
|5,000
|$14.63
|$73,150
|05/29/2019
|Herbert S. Vogel
|EVP - Operations
|2,000
|$12.41
|$24,813
|05/24/2019
|David W. Copeland
|EVP and General Counsel
|10,000
|$12.71
|$127,121
