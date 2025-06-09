Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IVOG

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IVOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.98, changing hands as high as $112.03 per share. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVOG's low point in its 52 week range is $89.23 per share, with $124.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.