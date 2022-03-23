Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: VOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $410.37, changing hands as low as $410.17 per share. Vanguard S&P 500 shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOO's low point in its 52 week range is $354.14 per share, with $441.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $410.76.

