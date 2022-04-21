Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: VOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $412.47, changing hands as high as $413.68 per share. Vanguard S&P 500 shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOO's low point in its 52 week range is $372.13 per share, with $441.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $412.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.