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Vanguard S&P 500 Growth vs. Invesco SmallCap Revenue: How Do These ETFs Stack Up?

July 04, 2026 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by Erin Kennedy for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF offers a significantly lower expense ratio than Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF.

  • Invesco's ETF has delivered higher one-year total returns but lower five-year growth than the Vanguard fund.

  • Vanguard's ETF is heavily concentrated in large-cap technology, while the Invesco fund targets the small-cap market.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF ›

Investors choosing between Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEMKT:RZG) and Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VOOG) must weigh the higher historical returns of large-cap growth against the recent momentum of small-cap revenue-weighted stocks.

Both funds target growth, but they look for it in very different corners of the market. While RZG uses a revenue-weighted strategy to filter the small-cap universe, VOOG tracks the growth-oriented subset of the S&P 500, offering a traditional large-cap growth profile.

Snapshot (cost & size)

MetricRZGVOOG
IssuerInvescoVanguard
Share price (as of June 30, 2026)$72.69$82.62
Expense ratio0.35%0.07%
1-yr return (as of June 30, 2026)44.5%25.7%
Dividend yield0.40%0.50%
Beta1.121.17
AUM$142.9 million$26.5 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund is more affordable, with an expense ratio of 0.07% compared to 0.35% for the Invesco ETF. VOOG also offers a slightly higher trailing-12-month dividend yield.

Performance & risk comparison

MetricRZGVOOG
Max drawdown (5 yr)(38.3%)(32.7%)
Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return)$1,401$1,954

What's inside

The Vanguard ETF provides concentrated exposure to large-cap leaders, with technology making up 53%, communication services at 17%, and consumer cyclical at 9% of the portfolio. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 14.27%, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 9.3%, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6.37%. The fund holds 146 stocks and was launched in 2010. It has paid $0.37 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$83 share price works out to a 0.50% yield.

Invesco’s fund takes a different path by weighting 125 small-cap stocks by revenue. Sector exposure is more balanced, with healthcare at 23%, technology at 17%, and industrials at 17%. Its largest positions include ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) at 3.29%, Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) at 2.13%, and StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) at 1.95%. It was launched in 2006. The fund has paid $0.30 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$73 share price works out to a 0.40% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

I think VOOG looks more attractive here. The Vanguard fund has a lower expense ratio, higher dividend yield, and more stocks than the Invesco ETF. I will concede VOOG's portfolio, despite the greater number of equities, is pretty concentrated. Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft make up nearly one-third of the fund. In contrast, no position in RZG exceeds 4%. But VOOG has a better long-term return than RZG.

Finally, the Vanguard fund absolutely dwarfs RZG in terms of assets under management. As a result, VOOG has far greater average trading volume -- by orders of magnitude. This increased liquidity may be attractive to some investors.

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Erin Kennedy has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

VOOG
RZG

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