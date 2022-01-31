Vanguard S&P 500 Growth (VOOG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: VOOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $274.09, changing hands as high as $275.00 per share. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOOG's low point in its 52 week range is $218.968 per share, with $306.6402 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $274.55.

