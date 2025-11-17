Vanguard S&P 500 ETF vs. Invesco QQQ Trust: What Really Separates These Two Market Leaders

Key Points

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF offers a broader portfolio and lower expenses than Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1

QQQ has delivered stronger recent returns, but with higher volatility and a deeper five-year drawdown

VOO pays a higher dividend yield and spreads risk across more sectors beyond technology

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF offers a broader portfolio and lower expenses than Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1

QQQ has delivered stronger recent returns, but with higher volatility and a deeper five-year drawdown

VOO pays a higher dividend yield and spreads risk across more sectors beyond technology

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) looks more diversified and cost-effective compared to Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), while QQQ stands out for its heavier tech tilt and higher trailing returns.

Both funds aim to capture large-cap U.S. equity performance, but QQQ tracks the tech-heavy NASDAQ-100, while VOO follows the broader S&P 500 Index. This pits concentrated growth exposure against a more balanced cross-section of the U.S. market.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric QQQ VOO Issuer Invesco Vanguard Expense ratio 0.20% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Nov. 14, 2025) 19.7% 13.3% Dividend yield 0.5% 1.1% Beta 1.10 N/A AUM $397.6 billion $1.4 trillion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VOO stands out with a much lower expense ratio, making it more affordable for long-term holders, and also pays a higher dividend yield than QQQ, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric QQQ VOO Max drawdown (5 y) (35.12%) (24.52%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,077 $1,855

What's inside

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) tracks the S&P 500 Index and currently holds 505 securities, providing broad market exposure. The fund’s sector mix is led by technology at 36%, with significant allocations to financial services and consumer cyclicals. Its top holdings—NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)—are each weighted below 0.1%. With a 15.2-year track record, VOO may appeal to those seeking diversified, long-term equity growth.

In contrast, Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 holds 101 stocks and is dominated by technology (54%) and communication services (17%), with heavy weights in NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, and Apple Inc. This concentration drives higher volatility and stronger recent gains, but also means larger swings during market downturns.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Foolish take

Few ETF comparisons carry more weight for long term investors than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF versus Invesco QQQ Trust. These two ETFs sit at the core of many portfolios and represent two fundamentally different ways to access the U.S large cap market. VOO follows the broad S&P 500 and keeps costs extremely low, which makes it a natural fit for a long-term core position. QQQ tracks the Nasdaq 100 and holds a concentrated portfolio of large-cap growth companies, with the majority of its weight allocated to technology and communication services. That concentration has driven its more substantial returns and its lower yield.

The difference becomes most apparent when markets move. QQQ can climb quickly during intense periods because its holdings are more growth-oriented and more sensitive to changes in interest rates and risk appetite. The same concentration can also lead to deeper declines and sharper reversals when market sentiment turns. On the other hand, VOO’s broader mix of sectors helps smooth out those swings. The ETF still participates in the market’s leadership, and its exposure to areas like financials, healthcare, industrials, and consumer staples provides support when technology cools or volatility rises. For most investors, understanding how each fund performs throughout a complete market cycle is more important than evaluating short-term performance alone.

For investors that are looking for a single low-cost fund to anchor their U.S. equity exposure, VOO is built for that role. If you already have a diversified base and wants more exposure to large-cap growth and technology, QQQ works better as a supporting position alongside your core holdings. Both funds can play a meaningful part in a long-term portfolio, and the better choice depends on whether prefer a more concentrated tilt toward growth or broader stability.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges its shareholders.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock, expressed as a percentage of its price.

Beta: A measure of an investment's volatility compared to the overall market, typically the S&P 500.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets that a fund manages on behalf of investors.

Max drawdown: The largest percentage drop from a fund's peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Sector allocation: The distribution of a fund's investments across different industry sectors, such as technology or financials.

NASDAQ-100: An index of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

S&P 500 Index: A stock market index tracking 500 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Growth of $1,000: How much a $1,000 investment would have increased over a given period, including reinvested dividends.

Holdings: The individual securities or assets that make up a fund or portfolio.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,035%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.