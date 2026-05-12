Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): The Smartest Investment You Can Make Today

Key Points

The S&P 500 ETF contains hundreds of stocks from large companies across the market.

Amid market and economic uncertainty, stability is key for many investors.

Over time, this investment can protect your finances while building long-term wealth.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

Investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) can supercharge your investment growth with next to no effort on your part.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) targets the S&P 500 Index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), aiming to replicate the index's performance over time. It holds roughly 500 stocks across all market sectors, providing broad exposure to the largest U.S. companies.

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There's never necessarily a bad time to buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, but right now might be a particularly smart time to invest.

The future of the market could be shaky

The S&P 500 has been soaring in recent weeks, but no bull market can last forever. The ongoing war in Iran has resulted in stubbornly high gas prices, while also throwing wrenches into supply chains and increasing costs for many fertilizers, plastic products, and other items that require oil for production.

Uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve could also add a layer of complexity. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's term ends on May 15, and Wall Street will be watching the central bank closely. If the Federal Reserve makes any big changes to interest rates after the transition, it could rattle the market.

That doesn't necessarily mean a recession or bear market is looming, but this uncertainty can be daunting. Fortunately, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a fantastic buy in times like these.

A superstar ETF for uncertain times

If one ETF is almost guaranteed to survive tough times, it's the S&P 500 ETF. The S&P 500 itself has survived a century's worth of crashes, recessions, bear markets, and corrections. Although past performance doesn't predict future returns, it's highly likely the index will recover from any future volatility.

No matter what the rest of 2026 holds, there are a few key advantages of investing in an S&P 500 ETF:

Exposure to industry leaders: The companies within the S&P 500 are the largest in the U.S., and many are industry-leading giants with decades of experience navigating market volatility. Again, this doesn't guarantee they'll continue thriving. But if there are any companies more likely to pull through tough economic times, it's those in the S&P 500.

The companies within the S&P 500 are the largest in the U.S., and many are industry-leading giants with decades of experience navigating market volatility. Again, this doesn't guarantee they'll continue thriving. But if there are any companies more likely to pull through tough economic times, it's those in the S&P 500. Immediate diversification: Most experts recommend owning at least 25 stocks from a variety of industries to properly diversify your portfolio and protect against risk. Because the S&P 500 ETF includes over 500 stocks from all sectors of the market, you can achieve instant diversification with just one investment.

Most experts recommend owning at least 25 stocks from a variety of industries to properly diversify your portfolio and protect against risk. Because the S&P 500 ETF includes over 500 stocks from all sectors of the market, you can achieve instant diversification with just one investment. Rock-bottom fees: The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges an expense ratio of just 0.03%, among the lowest in the industry. Over time, this could potentially save you thousands of dollars in fees.

With enough time, you're also incredibly likely to make money with an S&P 500 ETF. In fact, every 20-year period in the S&P 500's history has ended in positive total returns, according to analysis from Crestmont Research. The short term could be shaky, but by holding this ETF for at least a decade or two, history suggests that you're likely to see positive overall earnings.

Nobody knows what the market will do in the coming weeks or months, but the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF can be a fantastic buy during periods of uncertainty. By investing consistently and keeping a long-term outlook, you set yourself up for potentially lucrative returns.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

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Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.