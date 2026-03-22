Is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF the Smartest Investment You Can Make Before March Ends?

Key Points

Dividend, value, and defensive stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2026.

I see a "buy low" opportunity for large-caps that could close when the Iran conflict settles.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

Despite the volatility we've seen in the equity markets this year, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has mostly traded sideways. Its year-to-date return has only varied between up 2% to 3% and down roughly 3%, but not much beyond that. Even after a rough last week, it's down about 5% year-to-date.

Of course, many other areas of the market have done better. Dividend, value, and defensive stocks have all outperformed thanks to a big rotation out of megacaps and tech stocks. Overall, market breadth has improved, and the S&P 500 still hasn't seen the big correction that many investors fear.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The way that conditions have changed over the past few weeks bodes well for the S&P 500 in the short-term. There are two reasons specifically why I think the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) could be one of the best opportunities in the market right now.

Tech is leading the market again

For better or worse, the S&P 500 is driven by megacap tech stocks. From 2023 to 2025, they almost single-handedly pulled the major averages higher. In 2026, their underperformance masked strength in a lot of other areas of the market.

But the added volatility over the past few weeks has, somewhat surprisingly, triggered a return to tech. Perhaps investors view large-cap tech as something of an equity safe haven in times of turmoil. Either way, it's helping make the S&P 500 a leader once again.

When tech is leading, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF becomes one of the best options in the market. Its top-heaviness helps ensure that it will outperform other more diversified areas of the market when tech is doing well.

Market fear has created some "buy low" opportunities

As of March 17, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indexes are 4% and 5% below their highs, respectively. This is largely a product of the uncertainty created by the conflict in Iran.

As I've discussed before, geopolitical skirmishes tend to be more short-term in nature. Once the dispute or event is resolved, market conditions often tend to revert back to the way they were. If the situation in the Strait of Hormuz gets settled, it's not unreasonable to think that oil prices will start to move back to where they were prior to the conflict. The market could start pricing in rate cuts again. Stocks and bonds could begin rallying in response.

That could provide a big boost to large-cap tech and the S&P 500 once the cloud of uncertainty gets lifted. It's essentially a belief that stock prices are temporarily depressed and are poised to rebound once conditions return to normal.

Because of these factors, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF could be one of the smartest options investors could choose right now.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 22, 2026.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.