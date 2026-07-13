The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Is Magnificent. These Investments Could Be Even Better.

Key Points

If you're seeking dividend income, there's a better alternative.

If you're seeking faster potential growth, there are multiple ETFs to consider.

If you'd like more international exposure, here's a fund to check out.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

The Motley Fool has numerous articles recommending simple, low-fee S&P 500 index funds as great investments for most people. And they are great investments. They're not perfect, though, and there are some other solid funds you might want to consider instead. Here's a look at a few.

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Why not just stick with an S&P 500 index fund?

You can do quite well with just, say, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). It's rather concentrated, though, with a recent 39% of its assets invested in just its top 10 holdings. Its top four holdings alone (as of May 31) -- Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon -- made up 24% of the fund's value. That's not a problem if you want much of your money in giant tech stocks.

However, if you were also interested in the other 490-plus companies, they won't be moving the needle much. Here are recent returns for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and four alternative investments to consider. I'll review each next.

Fund 3-Year Avg. Annual Return 5-Year Avg. Annual Return 10-Year Avg. Annual Return Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 21.26% 13.11% 15.36% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP) 14.71% 8.82% 11.99% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) 14.60% 8.77% 12.42% Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) 30.05% 19.05% 25.15% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: IXUS) 19.13% 8.62% 9.95%

A better investment if you're seeking equal representation

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF is also an S&P 500 index fund, but instead of weighting the components by market value, with the biggest companies wielding the most influence, it weights each company equally every quarter. If you want more exposure to all of the companies, not just mainly the biggest ones, consider this fund.

A better investment if you're seeking passive income -- from dividends

Whereas the S&P 500 recently featured a dividend yield of just 1.1%, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF recently yielded 3.3% -- three times more! It's also been a solid grower, as you can see in the table above. If you'd like both dividend income and share-price appreciation, take a closer look at this solid ETF.

A better investment if you're seeking faster growth

If the S&P 500 isn't delivering enough growth for you, there are plenty of growth-oriented ETFs to consider, such as the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF. Most of them have roughly the same top 10 holdings as the S&P 500, but weight them even more heavily. Understand, too, that many growth stocks can get overvalued, and should the market correct or crash, they tend to fall especially hard.

A better investment if you're seeking more diversification

If you're worried about a U.S. stock market crash, consider holding a chunk of your assets in foreign-based companies, via an ETF such as the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. It's invested in thousands of small, mid-sized, and large foreign companies, and offers a dividend payout recently yielding 2.9%.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,679!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,805!*

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*Stock Advisor returns as of July 13, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.