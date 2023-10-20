Vanguard S&P 500 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VOO

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: VOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $388.01, changing hands as low as $387.46 per share. Vanguard S&P 500 shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOO's low point in its 52 week range is $334.13 per share, with $422.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $387.97.

