Vanguard Small-Cap (VB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $151.58, changing hands as low as $151.06 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VB's low point in its 52 week range is $123.80 per share, with $161.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.39.

