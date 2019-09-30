Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $76,443,940 worth of KMPR, making it the #90 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR:
KMPR — last trade: $78.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/30/2019
|Robert Joseph Joyce
|Director
|500
|$69.75
|$34,875
|09/13/2019
|Kimberly A. Holmes
|EVP, Chief Actuary &
|2,600
|$75.35
|$195,903
And VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), the #161 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $57,294,321 worth of VICI, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VICI is detailed in the table below:
VICI — last trade: $22.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|08/09/2019
|John W. R. Payne
|President and COO
|10,635
|$21.18
|$225,249
|08/13/2019
|Edward Baltazar Pitoniak
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,200
|$21.29
|$323,608
