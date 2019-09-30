Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $76,443,940 worth of KMPR, making it the #90 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR:

KMPR — last trade: $78.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/30/2019 Robert Joseph Joyce Director 500 $69.75 $34,875 09/13/2019 Kimberly A. Holmes EVP, Chief Actuary & 2,600 $75.35 $195,903

And VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), the #161 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $57,294,321 worth of VICI, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VICI is detailed in the table below:

VICI — last trade: $22.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2019 John W. R. Payne President and COO 10,635 $21.18 $225,249 08/13/2019 Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer 15,200 $21.29 $323,608

