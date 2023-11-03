News & Insights

Markets
VBR

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.8%

November 03, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $152,098,433 worth of CTLT, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTLT:

CTLT — last trade: $32.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/30/2023 John J. Greisch Executive Chair 21,000 $50.24 $1,055,040
08/31/2023 Michelle R. Ryan Director 1,000 $49.98 $49,980

And Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), the #131 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $110,676,042 worth of AXTA, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA is detailed in the table below:

AXTA — last trade: $29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/04/2023 Chris Villavarayan CEO & President 33,710 $29.67 $1,000,176
09/06/2023 Kevin M. Stein Director 36,600 $27.38 $1,002,108
09/13/2023 Deborah J. Kissire Director 400 $26.58 $10,632
09/12/2023 William M. Cook Director 1,500 $26.81 $40,215

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding IQMD
 OIH YTD Return
 April dividend stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VBR
CTLT
AXTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.