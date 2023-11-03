Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $152,098,433 worth of CTLT, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTLT:

CTLT — last trade: $32.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/30/2023 John J. Greisch Executive Chair 21,000 $50.24 $1,055,040 08/31/2023 Michelle R. Ryan Director 1,000 $49.98 $49,980

And Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), the #131 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $110,676,042 worth of AXTA, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA is detailed in the table below:

AXTA — last trade: $29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/04/2023 Chris Villavarayan CEO & President 33,710 $29.67 $1,000,176 09/06/2023 Kevin M. Stein Director 36,600 $27.38 $1,002,108 09/13/2023 Deborah J. Kissire Director 400 $26.58 $10,632 09/12/2023 William M. Cook Director 1,500 $26.81 $40,215

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding IQMD

 OIH YTD Return

 April dividend stocks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.