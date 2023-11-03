Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $152,098,433 worth of CTLT, making it the #54 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTLT:
CTLT — last trade: $32.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/30/2023
|John J. Greisch
|Executive Chair
|21,000
|$50.24
|$1,055,040
|08/31/2023
|Michelle R. Ryan
|Director
|1,000
|$49.98
|$49,980
And Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), the #131 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $110,676,042 worth of AXTA, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA is detailed in the table below:
AXTA — last trade: $29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2023
|Chris Villavarayan
|CEO & President
|33,710
|$29.67
|$1,000,176
|09/06/2023
|Kevin M. Stein
|Director
|36,600
|$27.38
|$1,002,108
|09/13/2023
|Deborah J. Kissire
|Director
|400
|$26.58
|$10,632
|09/12/2023
|William M. Cook
|Director
|1,500
|$26.81
|$40,215
