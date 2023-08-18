Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 0.30% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $147,714,383 worth of BRO, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:
BRO — last trade: $71.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|James Charles Hays
|Director
|5,000
|$53.50
|$267,500
|06/21/2023
|Bronislaw Edmund Masojada
|Director
|4,000
|$65.78
|$263,120
And Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS), the #94 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $120,369,666 worth of LDOS, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LDOS is detailed in the table below:
LDOS — last trade: $96.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|Jerald S. Howe Jr.
|EVP, General Counsel
|1,200
|$80.25
|$96,300
|05/04/2023
|Robert S. Shapard
|Director
|5,000
|$78.70
|$393,494
|05/05/2023
|Gregory R. Dahlberg
|Director
|125
|$80.76
|$10,095
|05/22/2023
|Thomas Arthur Bell
|CEO
|6,300
|$78.81
|$496,502
