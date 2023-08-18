Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 0.30% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $147,714,383 worth of BRO, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:

BRO — last trade: $71.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 James Charles Hays Director 5,000 $53.50 $267,500 06/21/2023 Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Director 4,000 $65.78 $263,120

And Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS), the #94 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $120,369,666 worth of LDOS, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LDOS is detailed in the table below:

LDOS — last trade: $96.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2023 Jerald S. Howe Jr. EVP, General Counsel 1,200 $80.25 $96,300 05/04/2023 Robert S. Shapard Director 5,000 $78.70 $393,494 05/05/2023 Gregory R. Dahlberg Director 125 $80.76 $10,095 05/22/2023 Thomas Arthur Bell CEO 6,300 $78.81 $496,502

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 YieldBoost Ranks By Industry

 CIZN Dividend Growth Rate

 KOCT Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.