Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 0.53% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $249,982,273 worth of BRO, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:
BRO — last trade: $66.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,670
|$59.99
|$100,183
|05/05/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,690
|$58.90
|$99,541
|05/05/2022
|James Charles Hays
|Director
|10,000
|$58.90
|$589,000
|05/05/2022
|Hugh M. Brown
|Director
|1,311
|$60.13
|$78,828
|05/19/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,800
|$54.95
|$98,910
And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), the #19 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $199,766,602 worth of CHK, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHK is detailed in the table below:
CHK — last trade: $94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/16/2022
|Joshua J. Viets
|EVP & COO
|2,450
|$84.41
|$206,807
|06/23/2022
|Joshua J. Viets
|EVP & COO
|1,700
|$75.19
|$127,820
|06/24/2022
|Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr.
|President and CEO
|3,000
|$82.04
|$246,126
|06/27/2022
|Michael Wichterich
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$83.16
|$415,800
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.