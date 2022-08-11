Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 0.53% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $249,982,273 worth of BRO, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:

BRO — last trade: $66.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,670 $59.99 $100,183 05/05/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,690 $58.90 $99,541 05/05/2022 James Charles Hays Director 10,000 $58.90 $589,000 05/05/2022 Hugh M. Brown Director 1,311 $60.13 $78,828 05/19/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,800 $54.95 $98,910

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), the #19 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $199,766,602 worth of CHK, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHK is detailed in the table below:

CHK — last trade: $94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/16/2022 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 2,450 $84.41 $206,807 06/23/2022 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 1,700 $75.19 $127,820 06/24/2022 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. President and CEO 3,000 $82.04 $246,126 06/27/2022 Michael Wichterich Executive Chairman 5,000 $83.16 $415,800

