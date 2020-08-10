Vanguard Small-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VBR

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.18, changing hands as high as $117.69 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBR's low point in its 52 week range is $73.32 per share, with $139.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.75.

