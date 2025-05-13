Vanguard Small-Cap Growth (VBK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $269.25, changing hands as high as $270.03 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBK's low point in its 52 week range is $214.77 per share, with $304.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $269.36.

