Vanguard Small-Cap Growth (VBK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: VBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $218.40, changing hands as high as $220.70 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBK's low point in its 52 week range is $195.0401 per share, with $240.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $219.10.

