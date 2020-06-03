Vanguard Small-Cap Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $149.02, changing hands as high as $149.85 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VB's low point in its 52 week range is $95.51 per share, with $170.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.66.

