Vanguard Small-Cap Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VB

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $188.59, changing hands as high as $189.37 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VB's low point in its 52 week range is $168.65 per share, with $215.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.87.

