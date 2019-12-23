Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VGSH

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.73, changing hands as low as $60.70 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGSH's low point in its 52 week range is $59.92 per share, with $61.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.