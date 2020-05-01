Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond (VCSH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: VCSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.72, changing hands as low as $80.65 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCSH's low point in its 52 week range is $71.19 per share, with $83.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.71.

