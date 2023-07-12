Vanguard Short-Term Bond (BSV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BSV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.62, changing hands as high as $75.68 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSV's low point in its 52 week range is $74.0601 per share, with $77.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.