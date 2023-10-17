News & Insights

Vanguard sells stake in joint venture with China's Ant

October 17, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. mutual fund issuer Vanguard Group said on Tuesday it had sold its stake in a joint venture with Chinese fintech giant Ant Group, hastening its retreat from the world's second-biggest economy.

Vanguard said it will prioritize regions where it offers its own investment products and services. Its 49% stake in the venture, a digital investment advisory service, has been sold to Ant.

A Reuters report in March said Vanguard was mulling a retreat from China after a six-year presence in the country.

