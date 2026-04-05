Vanguard Says It Would Take Oil at $150 to Trigger a U.S. Recession. Here Is Where We Are Now and What Comes Next.

Key Points

Many Americans are feeling the sting of rising oil prices.

While the U.S. economy is resilient to a degree, the crisis in the Middle East could potentially trigger a recession.

The future is uncertain, but it's wise to prepare your investments for volatility.

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Oil has always been a crucial energy source for industrialized economies, and as oil prices surge, it can have a domino effect on other areas of the economy.

Consumers are already paying more at the pump, with the national average gas price recently surpassing $4 per gallon. Businesses are not immune to these price hikes either, as surging gas prices also drive up shipping costs. Over time, that can cause the economy to contract as consumers spend less and companies tighten their belts through layoffs.

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While the chance of a U.S. recession beginning in 2026 is relatively low, it's still a possibility -- especially if oil prices remain high throughout the year.

What it might take to trigger a U.S. recession

In a March 2026 report, top experts at Vanguard warned that if oil prices reach $125 per barrel and remain there for the rest of the year, it could trigger a recession in Europe.

The U.S. has its own oil reserves, making it somewhat less reliant on international oil sources. However, because the price of oil is set at the global level, rising prices still directly affect U.S. consumers and businesses. To trigger a U.S. recession, Vanguard predicts that oil prices will have to surpass $150 per barrel for the rest of the year.

Even if oil doesn't quite reach that price, rising costs could still harm the economy. The report revealed that if oil remains above $100 per barrel for more than two quarters, it could cause inflation to increase by 80 basis points, or around 0.8%.

Right now, the price of oil sits at around $112 per barrel. For context, oil prices were only around $65 per barrel in late February. The longer this conflict in the Middle East goes on, the more it could potentially harm the economy and consumers.

What comes next?

The short answer is that nobody knows. While it initially appeared that the Strait of Hormuz's closure would be short-lived, President Trump has not announced a strategy to reopen that key waterway -- leading many investors to worry that it could remain closed for the foreseeable future.

With potential market volatility on the horizon, now is the time to prepare for turbulence. Again, there's no guarantee that a recession is coming, but investing in strong stocks with healthy fundamentals is key to pulling through economic rough patches.

One silver lining in all of this is that energy stocks could be poised for growth. While the situation with oil prices isn't exactly ideal, investing in the right companies now could help investors make the most of the chaos.

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