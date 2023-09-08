Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.35% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,433,525 worth of ONB, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:
ONB — last trade: $14.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|7,500
|$13.34
|$100,050
|05/04/2023
|James C. Ryan III
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|8,200
|$12.22
|$100,203
|04/28/2023
|Thomas Lynn Brown
|Director
|5,000
|$13.56
|$67,800
And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #85 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,287,974 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:
TCBI — last trade: $61.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/24/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|15,000
|$51.44
|$771,600
|04/28/2023
|Thomas E. Long
|Director
|4,000
|$50.17
|$200,680
|05/10/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|500
|$46.50
|$23,250
|05/11/2023
|John W. Cummings
|Chief Administrative Officer
|1,110
|$44.57
|$49,473
|05/26/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|1,000
|$48.55
|$48,550
|05/31/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|5,000
|$47.60
|$238,000
|06/15/2023
|Laura L. Whitley
|Director
|2,000
|$54.17
|$108,340
|07/25/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|2,000
|$61.98
|$123,960
|08/02/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|5,000
|$61.53
|$307,650
|08/22/2023
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|4,000
|$59.05
|$236,220
