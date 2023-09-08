Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.35% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,433,525 worth of ONB, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:

ONB — last trade: $14.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/01/2023 Kathryn Hayley Director 7,500 $13.34 $100,050 05/04/2023 James C. Ryan III CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 8,200 $12.22 $100,203 04/28/2023 Thomas Lynn Brown Director 5,000 $13.56 $67,800

And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #85 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,287,974 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:

TCBI — last trade: $61.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/24/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 15,000 $51.44 $771,600 04/28/2023 Thomas E. Long Director 4,000 $50.17 $200,680 05/10/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 500 $46.50 $23,250 05/11/2023 John W. Cummings Chief Administrative Officer 1,110 $44.57 $49,473 05/26/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 1,000 $48.55 $48,550 05/31/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 5,000 $47.60 $238,000 06/15/2023 Laura L. Whitley Director 2,000 $54.17 $108,340 07/25/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 2,000 $61.98 $123,960 08/02/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 5,000 $61.53 $307,650 08/22/2023 Robert W. Stallings Director 4,000 $59.05 $236,220

