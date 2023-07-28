Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,401,842 worth of CBU, making it the #96 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CBU:
CBU — last trade: $52.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|John Parente
|Director
|2,000
|$53.20
|$106,400
|03/20/2023
|Kerrie D. Macpherson
|Director
|1,000
|$55.42
|$55,423
And Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), the #122 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,126,116 worth of HASI, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HASI is detailed in the table below:
HASI — last trade: $26.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/16/2023
|Marc T. Pangburn
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$24.12
|$72,360
|03/16/2023
|Jeffrey Eckel
|Executive Chair
|2,087
|$23.92
|$49,921
|03/16/2023
|Nathaniel Rose
|EVP & CIO
|10,000
|$24.10
|$241,000
|03/16/2023
|Susan D. Nickey
|EVP and Chief Client Officer
|2,000
|$23.91
|$47,820
|03/16/2023
|Jeffrey Lipson
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,000
|$24.36
|$73,080
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
Standard and Poors Global 13F Filers
FMC Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.