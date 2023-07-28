Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,401,842 worth of CBU, making it the #96 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CBU:

CBU — last trade: $52.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 John Parente Director 2,000 $53.20 $106,400 03/20/2023 Kerrie D. Macpherson Director 1,000 $55.42 $55,423

And Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), the #122 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,126,116 worth of HASI, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HASI is detailed in the table below:

HASI — last trade: $26.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/16/2023 Marc T. Pangburn Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $24.12 $72,360 03/16/2023 Jeffrey Eckel Executive Chair 2,087 $23.92 $49,921 03/16/2023 Nathaniel Rose EVP & CIO 10,000 $24.10 $241,000 03/16/2023 Susan D. Nickey EVP and Chief Client Officer 2,000 $23.91 $47,820 03/16/2023 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Executive Officer 3,000 $24.36 $73,080

