Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), which makes up 0.30% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,877,237 worth of DOC, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOC:

DOC — last trade: $14.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/14/2022 Tommy G. Thompson Director 24,335 $15.13 $368,130 02/28/2023 Albert Black Jr. Director 1,021 $14.98 $15,295

And Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), the #47 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,859,213 worth of APLE, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at APLE is detailed in the table below:

APLE — last trade: $15.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/10/2022 Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman 5,000 $16.29 $81,425 11/17/2022 Howard E. Woolley Director 936 $16.03 $15,000 02/27/2023 Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman 5,000 $16.90 $84,498 03/14/2023 Howard E. Woolley Director 1,000 $15.54 $15,545

