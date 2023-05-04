Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), which makes up 0.30% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,877,237 worth of DOC, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOC:
DOC — last trade: $14.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/14/2022
|Tommy G. Thompson
|Director
|24,335
|$15.13
|$368,130
|02/28/2023
|Albert Black Jr.
|Director
|1,021
|$14.98
|$15,295
And Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), the #47 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,859,213 worth of APLE, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at APLE is detailed in the table below:
APLE — last trade: $15.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2022
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$16.29
|$81,425
|11/17/2022
|Howard E. Woolley
|Director
|936
|$16.03
|$15,000
|02/27/2023
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$16.90
|$84,498
|03/14/2023
|Howard E. Woolley
|Director
|1,000
|$15.54
|$15,545
