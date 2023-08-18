Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (VTWG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (Symbol: VTWG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $167.33, changing hands as low as $166.98 per share. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTWG's low point in its 52 week range is $146.70 per share, with $185.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.83.

