Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,801,832 worth of GBCI, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBCI:

GBCI — last trade: $31.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2023 Don J. Chery EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CAO 1,000 $27.16 $27,160 05/08/2023 Randall M. Chesler PRESIDENT/CEO 1,223 $28.68 $35,076

And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), the #29 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,205,204 worth of OPCH, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH is detailed in the table below:

OPCH — last trade: $28.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2023 Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr. Director 55,000 $34.63 $1,904,518 08/14/2023 Collin Smyser GC & Corporate Secretary 2,500 $34.69 $86,725 08/17/2023 R. Carter Pate Director 1,465 $34.32 $50,279 10/30/2023 Elizabeth D. Bierbower Director 3,000 $26.37 $79,110

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding MDLZ

 CCCR YTD Return

 KOF Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.