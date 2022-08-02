Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,853,563 worth of CROX, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CROX:

CROX — last trade: $72.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/17/2022 Thomas J. Smach Director 12,356 $86.35 $1,066,889 02/17/2022 Douglas J. Treff Director 8,100 $91.44 $740,662 03/03/2022 Douglas J. Treff Director 9,600 $77.96 $748,389 03/03/2022 Thomas J. Smach Director 5,000 $78.04 $390,194 03/07/2022 Beth J. Kaplan Director 1,430 $69.63 $99,567 03/14/2022 Douglas J. Treff Director 2,962 $67.50 $199,935 03/14/2022 Charisse Ford Hughes Director 500 $70.62 $35,310 03/16/2022 Ronald Frasch Director 3,250 $77.02 $250,309 05/09/2022 Anne Mehlman CFO 2,600 $54.91 $142,766 05/10/2022 Daniel P. Hart Executive Vice President 5,000 $52.63 $263,145 05/17/2022 Ian Bickley Director 5,000 $58.24 $291,200 05/25/2022 Thomas J. Smach Director 5,000 $49.99 $249,950

And ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), the #90 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,649,045 worth of SFBS, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS is detailed in the table below:

SFBS — last trade: $86.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/10/2022 Thomas A. Broughton Chairman, President, & CEO 1,000 $76.23 $76,229 06/10/2022 Irma Loya Tuder Director 2,000 $76.60 $153,200

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.