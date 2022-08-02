Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,853,563 worth of CROX, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CROX:
CROX — last trade: $72.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/17/2022
|Thomas J. Smach
|Director
|12,356
|$86.35
|$1,066,889
|02/17/2022
|Douglas J. Treff
|Director
|8,100
|$91.44
|$740,662
|03/03/2022
|Douglas J. Treff
|Director
|9,600
|$77.96
|$748,389
|03/03/2022
|Thomas J. Smach
|Director
|5,000
|$78.04
|$390,194
|03/07/2022
|Beth J. Kaplan
|Director
|1,430
|$69.63
|$99,567
|03/14/2022
|Douglas J. Treff
|Director
|2,962
|$67.50
|$199,935
|03/14/2022
|Charisse Ford Hughes
|Director
|500
|$70.62
|$35,310
|03/16/2022
|Ronald Frasch
|Director
|3,250
|$77.02
|$250,309
|05/09/2022
|Anne Mehlman
|CFO
|2,600
|$54.91
|$142,766
|05/10/2022
|Daniel P. Hart
|Executive Vice President
|5,000
|$52.63
|$263,145
|05/17/2022
|Ian Bickley
|Director
|5,000
|$58.24
|$291,200
|05/25/2022
|Thomas J. Smach
|Director
|5,000
|$49.99
|$249,950
And ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), the #90 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,649,045 worth of SFBS, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS is detailed in the table below:
SFBS — last trade: $86.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2022
|Thomas A. Broughton
|Chairman, President, & CEO
|1,000
|$76.23
|$76,229
|06/10/2022
|Irma Loya Tuder
|Director
|2,000
|$76.60
|$153,200
