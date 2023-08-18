Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,402,832 worth of GTLS, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GTLS:
GTLS — last trade: $162 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2023
|Roger A. Strauch
|Director
|100
|$134.05
|$13,405
|03/08/2023
|Roger A. Strauch
|Director
|100
|$148.97
|$14,897
|03/13/2023
|David M. Sagehorn
|Director
|300
|$129.54
|$38,862
|03/20/2023
|Linda S. Harty
|Director
|5,000
|$105.01
|$525,038
|03/20/2023
|Jillian C. Evanko
|President and CEO
|2,375
|$104.29
|$247,689
|03/21/2023
|Gerald F. Vinci
|VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc
|300
|$119.28
|$35,784
|03/20/2023
|Roger A. Strauch
|Director
|100
|$109.86
|$10,986
And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), the #16 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,442,418 worth of OPCH, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH is detailed in the table below:
OPCH — last trade: $34.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2023
|Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr.
|Director
|55,000
|$34.63
|$1,904,518
|08/14/2023
|Collin Smyser
|GC & Corporate Secretary
|2,500
|$34.69
|$86,725
