Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

August 18, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,402,832 worth of GTLS, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GTLS:

GTLS — last trade: $162 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2023 Roger A. Strauch Director 100 $134.05 $13,405
03/08/2023 Roger A. Strauch Director 100 $148.97 $14,897
03/13/2023 David M. Sagehorn Director 300 $129.54 $38,862
03/20/2023 Linda S. Harty Director 5,000 $105.01 $525,038
03/20/2023 Jillian C. Evanko President and CEO 2,375 $104.29 $247,689
03/21/2023 Gerald F. Vinci VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc 300 $119.28 $35,784
03/20/2023 Roger A. Strauch Director 100 $109.86 $10,986

And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), the #16 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,442,418 worth of OPCH, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH is detailed in the table below:

OPCH — last trade: $34.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2023 Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr. Director 55,000 $34.63 $1,904,518
08/14/2023 Collin Smyser GC & Corporate Secretary 2,500 $34.69 $86,725

