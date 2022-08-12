Vanguard Russell 2000 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VTWO

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.70, changing hands as high as $80.76 per share. Vanguard Russell 2000 shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTWO's low point in its 52 week range is $65.86 per share, with $98.7824 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.73.

