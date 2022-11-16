Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (VONV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.63, changing hands as low as $67.55 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VONV's low point in its 52 week range is $58.8266 per share, with $75.1897 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.73.
