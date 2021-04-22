Markets
VONV

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV) shows an impressive 14.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), which makes up 0.79% of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,713,414 worth of CSX, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CSX:

CSX — last trade: $102.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/25/2020 James M. Foote President & CEO 342 $59.28 $20,274
11/05/2020 Mark Kenneth Wallace EVP - Sales & Marketing 341 $59.28 $20,214

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), the #84 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,311,493 worth of FISV, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FISV is detailed in the table below:

FISV — last trade: $124.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/04/2020 Harry Disimone Director 1,000 $101.47 $101,470
02/16/2021 Denis Oleary Director 9,100 $110.99 $1,010,009

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

