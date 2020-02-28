Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VONG

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: VONG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $170.57, changing hands as low as $166.10 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VONG's low point in its 52 week range is $147.92 per share, with $198.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.50.

