Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VONG

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: VONG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.56, changing hands as low as $58.45 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VONG's low point in its 52 week range is $51.98 per share, with $73.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.52.

