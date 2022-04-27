Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.39, changing hands as low as $107.15 per share. Vanguard Real Estate shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $94.64 per share, with $116.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.43.

