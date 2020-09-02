Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.02, changing hands as high as $83.23 per share. Vanguard Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $55.58 per share, with $99.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.35.

