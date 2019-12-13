Vanguard Real Estate Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VNQ

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.75, changing hands as low as $89.68 per share. Vanguard Real Estate shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $71.08 per share, with $95.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.