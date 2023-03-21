US Markets

Vanguard prepares to exit China funds market - sources

March 21, 2023 — 01:55 am EDT

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. fund giant Vanguard Group is shutting its main Shanghai office and exiting from a joint venture with Ant Group, five sources with knowledge of the matter said, moves that will end its six-year presence in the world’s second largest economy.

A complete exit from China’s 27 trillion yuan ($3.92 trillion) fund market would come about two years after the firm said it wouldn’t pursue setting up a fund management unit, a U-turn from previous ambitious expansionary plans in the market.

