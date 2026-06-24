Vanguard or iShares: Which Corporate Bond ETF Stands Out?

Key Points

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF offers a significantly lower expense ratio and a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield than iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has demonstrated superior capital preservation over the last five years with a much smaller maximum drawdown

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF focuses on debt with 10 to 25 years of maturity while iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF provides broader investment-grade exposure

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The Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) offers a higher yield and lower expenses, while iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:LQD) has provided better capital preservation with lower historical volatility.

Both funds serve as core pillars for investors seeking exposure to the high-quality corporate debt market. While they share a common focus on investment-grade issuers, they differ significantly in their duration profiles, expense structures, and income potential for long-term investors aiming to balance risk and total return.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCLT LQD Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.14% 1-yr return (as of June 24, 2026) 6.41% 5.10% Dividend yield 5.53% 4.52% Beta 0.63 0.44 AUM $9.2 billion $31.9 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of June 24.

The Vanguard fund is the more affordable option with an expense ratio of 0.03%, compared to 0.14% for the iShares fund. Additionally, VCLT currently offers a higher income payout, with a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 5.53%, compared with LQD’s 4.52%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCLT LQD Max drawdown (5 yr) (34.30%) (24.90%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $890 $985

What's inside

The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF — LQD — is a fixed-income fund that seeks to track high-quality corporate bonds issued in U.S. dollars. Its portfolio is highly diversified with 3,149 holdings and with no single position exceeding 0.69% of its total assets. This ETF was launched in 2002 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $4.96 per share. It focuses on broad investment-grade exposure across various maturity ranges to provide stability and consistent income.

The Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF — VCLT — is also a fixed income fund, but it specifically targets debt with maturities ranging from 10 to 25 years. It manages 2,778 holdings, with no individual position accounting for more than 0.38% of total assets under management (AUM). Launched in 2009, this fund paid $4.15 per share over the trailing 12 months.

Which fund is the better buy?

The two funds, iShares’ LQD and Vanguard’s VCLT, are similar funds in many ways. Both have their holdings concentrated in A and BBB-rated corporate bonds, with LQD holding more than 88% of its holdings in that credit range, while VCLT has about 86.5%. The Vanguard fund is a little heavier in higher-rated AAA and AA bonds, at around 13.3% of holdings, while LQD has just over 10%.

The key difference for investors to consider is that the funds have different holding maturities. The Vanguard fund is solely focused on intermediate and longer maturities. Just over 35% of its portfolio is 25-year or greater maturities, 46% 15-25 years, and 18.5% 10 to 15 years, with just a smidgen under 10 years maturity.

The iShares offering has about 26% of its portfolio in 20 years-plus maturities, with 16% in the 10- to 20-year range, 27% in 7- to 15-year maturities, and the balance, about 31%, under five years.

For investors who want to add just longer-term corporate bonds to their portfolio, the Vanguard VCLT is the way to go. For those who care only about bonds with better performance, the iShares LQD is the winner. LQD beats VCLT in the 3-yr, 5-year, and 10-year time frames. LQD returned an annualized 2.67% over the past decade, compared to 2.54% for the Vanguard fund.

VCLT has been the better performer over 1-year and shorter time frames, so it might be worth considering if you believe near-term performance signals improved structure and management of the passively managed fund. It also pays a notably higher yield, so income-minded investors may prefer VCLT.

On balance, however, LQD appears to be the way to go for long-term investors, especially if you believe interest rates are heading higher, which would probably affect the returns on the longer-dated Vanguard holdings, which have been issued in a low-interest-rate environment.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.