Vanguard Mid-Cap (VO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: VO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $170.57, changing hands as low as $165.79 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VO's low point in its 52 week range is $154.74 per share, with $186.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.13.

