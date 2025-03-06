Vanguard Mid-Cap (VO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: VO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $261.05, changing hands as low as $260.18 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VO's low point in its 52 week range is $234.18 per share, with $285.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $261.50.

