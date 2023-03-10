Vanguard Mid-Cap (VO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: VO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $208.60, changing hands as low as $205.16 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VO's low point in its 52 week range is $182.88 per share, with $243.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $206.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.