Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), which makes up 0.69% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $191,317,532 worth of MTB, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTB:

MTB — last trade: $125.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/21/2023 Richard H. Ledgett Jr. Director 390 $156.40 $61,000 06/01/2023 Daryl N. Bible Sr. EVP & CFO 10,000 $120.61 $1,206,082

