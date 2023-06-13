Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), which makes up 0.69% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $191,317,532 worth of MTB, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTB:
MTB — last trade: $125.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/21/2023
|Richard H. Ledgett Jr.
|Director
|390
|$156.40
|$61,000
|06/01/2023
|Daryl N. Bible
|Sr. EVP & CFO
|10,000
|$120.61
|$1,206,082
