Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VOE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $135.22, changing hands as high as $135.32 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOE's low point in its 52 week range is $123.92 per share, with $147.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.25.

