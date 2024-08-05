Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth (VOT) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth, the RSI reading has hit 29.1 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 29.2. A bullish investor could look at VOT's 29.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), VOT's low point in its 52 week range is $179.43 per share, with $239.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $217.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: CHRS Split History
SRG Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WDC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.